4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the zeros and their multiplicities for the following function. f(x) = (x2 + 2x - 24)7(x - 2 + √5)4
Identify the zeros and their multiplicities for the following function. f(x) = (x2 + 2x - 24)7(x - 2 + √5)4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 2 + √5 (multiplicity 4)
B
0 (multiplicity 7), 2 + √5 (mutliplicity 4)
C
- 4, 6 (multiplicity 7), 2 - √5 (multiplicity 4)
D
- 6, 4 (multiplicity 7), 2 - √5 (multiplicity 4)