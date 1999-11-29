2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the following relation is a function. If so, find its domain and range:
{(1, 11), (1, 22), (3, 8), (3, 10)}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Function. Domain: {1, 3}; Range: {11, 22, 8, 10}
B
Function. Domain: {1, 1, 3, 3}; Range: {11, 22, 8, 10}
C
Function. Domain: {11, 22, 8, 10}; Range: {1, 3}
D
Not a function