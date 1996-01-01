4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for the given function by using Descartes' Rule of Signs.
f(x) = 2x4 + 3x3 - 4x + 1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 or 0 positive real roots; 2 or 0 negative real roots
B
0 positive real roots; 0 negative real roots
C
2 positive real roots; 2 negative real roots
D
2 positive real roots; 0 negative real roots