0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following sets, find {x | x ∈ B and x ∈ D} or indicate if B and D are disjoint sets:
U = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
B = {35, 37, 39, 41, 46, 48, 49}
D = {39, 41, 43, 45, 47}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{35, 37, 39, 41, 48, 49}
B
{39, 41}
C
{39, 41, 48, 49}
D
Ø; B and D are disjoint sets