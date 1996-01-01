7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Partial Fractions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following expression, (7x2 + 6x + 23)/(x3 - 18x - 35), perform partial fraction decomposition.
A
4/(x + 5) - (3x + 1)/(x2 + 5x + 7)
B
4/(x - 5) + (3x + 1)/(x2 + 5x + 7)
C
4/(x - 5) + (x + 3)/(x2 + 5x + 7)
D
4/(x + 5) - (x + 3)/(x2 + 5x + 7)