4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following value of k, divide ƒ(x) by x - k using synthetic division. Write the answer in the form f(x) = (x - k)q(x) + r.
f(x) = 3x3 - 6x2 + 5x - 11; k = 3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = (x - 3)(3x2 + 3x - 14) + 31
B
f(x) = (x - 3)(3x2 - 3x + 14) + 31
C
f(x) = (x - 3)(3x2 + 3x + 14) - 31
D
f(x) = (x - 3)(3x2 + 3x + 14) + 31