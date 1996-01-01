0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
0. Review of Algebra Exponents
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following sets, find (A ∩ B) ∪ C. Also, indicate if there are disjoint sets:
U = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
A = {34, 36, 38, 40, 42}
B = {35, 37, 39, 41, 43}
C = {44, 45, 46, 47, 48}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{44, 45, 46, 47, 48}; A and B are disjoint; (A ∩ B) and C are disjoint
B
{34, 36, 38, 40, 42}
C
{35, 37, 39, 41, 43}
D
Ø; A and B are disjoint; (A ∩ B) and C are disjoint