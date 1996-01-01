6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Verify if the given equation is true. Make the necessary changes to support the conclusion and amend the equation to make it true if the statement given is false.
log(8x + 13)/log(3x - 1) = log(8x + 13) - log(3x - 1)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False; correct statement should be: log[(8x + 13)/(3x - 1)] = log(8x + 13) - log(3x - 1)