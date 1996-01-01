9. Conic Sections
9. Conic Sections The Parabola
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the provided equation, find the parabola's vertex, focus, and directrix. Then, graph the parabola.
(x - 7)2 = 12(y - 3)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertex: (-7, -3); Focus: (-7, 0); Directrix: y = -6
B
Vertex: (-7, 3); Focus: (-7, 6); Directrix: y = 0
C
Vertex: (7, 3); Focus: (7, 6); Directrix: y = 0
D
None of these