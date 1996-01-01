3. Functions
Function Composition
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 2x2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x + h) = 2x2 + 4hx + 2h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(4x + 2h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 2x + 2h
B
f(x + h) = 2x2 + 4hx + 2h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(4x + 2h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 4x + 2h
C
f(x + h) = 2x2 + 2hx + 2h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(4x + 2h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 4x + 2h
D
f(x + h) = 2x2 + 4hx + 2h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(2x + 2h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 4x + 2h