4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Express this polynomial as a product of its linear and quadratic factors. To do that, first, you need to find all zeros of this polynomial. x4 - 2x3 - 3x2 + 4x + 4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(x - 1)2(x + 2)2
B
(x - 1)2(x - 2)2
C
(x + 1)2(x - 2)2
D
(x + 1)2(x + 2)2