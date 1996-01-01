3. Functions
Function Composition
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the functions f(x) = √(3x - 5) and g(x) = 2/x. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f - g)(x)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(f - g)(x) = (√(3x - 5) - 2)/x; Domain: [5/3, ∞)
B
(f - g)(x) = (√(3x - 5) - 2)/x; Domain: (-∞, ∞)
C
(f - g)(x) = (x√(3x - 5) - 2)/x; Domain: [5/3, ∞)
D
(f - g)(x) = (x√(3x - 5) - 2)/x; Domain: [3/5, ∞)