1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
1. Equations & Inequalities Linear Inequalities
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
Convert the following word statement into a mathematical statement that makes use of both absolute value and inequality symbols.
"17 is at least 5 units from k."
Convert the following word statement into a mathematical statement that makes use of both absolute value and inequality symbols.
"17 is at least 5 units from k."
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
|k - 17| ≥ 5
B
|k - 5| ≥ 17
C
k ≥ |17 - 5|
D
|k| ≥ 12 or 22