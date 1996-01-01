0. Review of Algebra
Multiplying Polynomials
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the given expression is a polynomial. If it is a polynomial, indicate its degree and classify by the number of terms (monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these).
(5/9)a4 + (8/a3) - 12
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Polynomial; degree: 4; trinomial
B
Polynomial; degree: 3; trinomial
C
Polynomial; degree: 7; trinomial
D
Not a polynomial