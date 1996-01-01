4. Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
List the possible rational zeros of the following function using the Rational Zero Theorem:
f(x) = 5x4 - 7x3 - 2x2 - 9x + 6
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
± 1, ± 3, ± 6, ± 1/8, ± 3/8, ± 3/2
B
± 1, ± 3, ± 6, ± 1/6
C
± 1, ± 2, ± 4, ± 8, ± 1/5, ± 3/5, ± 6/5
D
± 1, ± 2, ± 3, ± 6, ± 1/5, ± 2/5, ± 3/5, ± 6/5