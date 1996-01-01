3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given functions, f(x) = 27x/(x + 9) and g(x) = 9/(x - 7)
Find fg and write the domain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3x/(x + 9)(x - 7), Domain: (- ∞, - 9) ∪ (- 9, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)
B
81x/(x + 9)(x - 7), Domain: (- ∞, - 9) ∪ (- 9, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)
C
243x/(x + 9)(x - 7), Domain: (- ∞, - 9) ∪ (- 9, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)
D
9/(x + 9) + 27x/(x - 7), Domain: (- ∞, - 9) ∪ (- 9, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)