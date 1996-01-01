8. Matrices and Determinants
Matrix Operations and Applications
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
If A = [aij], find a14 and a31 and state the matrix's order. If identification is not possible, state why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Order: 3 × 4, a31 = 0; a14 does not exist, as there are only two rows
B
Order: 3 × 4, a14 = 5; a31 = 0
C
Order: 3 × 4, a14 = 0; a31 = 5
D
Order: 3 × 4, a14 = 5; a31 does not exist, as there are only two rows