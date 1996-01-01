1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the number and type of solutions for the given quadratic equation by calculating its discriminant.
28x2 + 15 = -41x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3361, Two irrational solutions
B
1, Two real solutions
C
-1, Two rational solutions
D
-1, Two non real complex solutions