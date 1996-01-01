3. Functions
Function Composition
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = -4x2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x + h) = -4x2 - 8hx - 4h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(-8x - 4h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 8x - 4h
B
f(x + h) = -4x2 + 8hx - 4h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(-8x - 4h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = -8x - 4h
C
f(x + h) = -4x2 - 8hx - 4h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(-8x - 4h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = -8x + 4h
D
f(x + h) = -4x2 - 8hx - 4h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(-8x - 4h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = -8x - 4h