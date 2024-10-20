Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
10. Combinatorics & Probability
Probability
Probability - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tardy Tam is often late, never early, and seldom on time. Every day, the probability of Tardy Tam being late is 0.35. What is the probability of him being on time from Monday to Friday?
