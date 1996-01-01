0. Review of Algebra
Polynomials Intro
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perform the indicated operation and write the final answer in standard form:
(2x2 - 4xy + 2y2) + (3x2 + 9xy - 3y2)
What is the degree of the resulting polynomial?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5x2 + 5xy - y2, Degree = 4
B
5x2 + 5xy - y2, Degree = 2
C
5x2 + 5xy + 5y2, Degree = 4
D
5x2 + 5xy + 5y2, Degree = 2