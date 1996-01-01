2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the x-intercept, y-intercept, and the slope of the line whose graph is shown. Also, write a linear function f that represents the line.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x-intercept: -8/5; y-intercept: 200; slope: 80; function: f(x) = 80x + 200
B
x-intercept: -8/3; y-intercept: 200; slope: 80; function: f(x) = 80x + 200
C
x-intercept: -8/5; y-intercept: 200; slope: 75; function: f(x) = 75x + 200
D
x-intercept: -8/3; y-intercept: 200; slope: 75; function: f(x) = 75x + 200