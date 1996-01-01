7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Partial Fractions
7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities Partial Fractions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(3c2 - 10c + 50)/(c3 - 125)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(3c2 - 10c + 50)/(c3 - 125)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/(c - 5) + (2c - 5)/(c2 + 5c + 25)
B
1/(c - 5) - (2c - 5)/(c2 + 5c + 25)
C
25/(c - 5) + (5c - 2)/(c2 + 5c + 25)
D
25/(c - 5) - (5c - 2)/(c2 + 5c + 25)