10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability Arithmetic Sequences
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: a1 = 22, d = 6.
Then, use the equation to determine the 30th term of the sequence.
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: a1 = 22, d = 6.
Then, use the equation to determine the 30th term of the sequence.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
an = 22 + 6n, a30 = 202
B
an = 16 + 6n, a30 = 196
C
an = 22 - 6n, a30 = -158
D
an = 16 - 6n, a30 = -164