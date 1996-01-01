4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
96PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros, find out all possibilities.
ƒ(x) = 4x5 - 7x3 + 9x + 15
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Positive real zeros: 4 or 2 or 0, Negative real zeros: 1, Nonreal complex zeros: 0 or 2 or 4
B
Positive real zeros: 2 or 0, Negative real zeros: 1, Nonreal complex zeros: 2 or 4
C
Positive real zeros: 1, Negative real zeros: 3 or 1, Nonreal complex zeros: 1 or 3
D
Positive real zeros: 2 or 0, Negative real zeros: 3 or 1, Nonreal complex zeros: 0 or 2 or 4