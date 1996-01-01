4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
List the possible rational zeros of the following function using the Rational Zero Theorem:
f(x) = 7x4 - 8x3 - 2x2 + 16x + 9
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
± 1, ± 3, ± 9, ± 1/7, ± 3/7, ± 9/7
B
± 1, ± 2, ± 8, ± 1/7, ± 3/7, ± 9/7
C
± 1, ± 3, ± 6, ± 1/9, ± 1/3
D
± 1, ± 3, ± 6, ± 1/7, ± 3/7