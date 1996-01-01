9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the equation of the asymptote and indicate the foci after graphing the hyperbola (x+1)2/36 - (y-2)2/64 =1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
y-2 = ±(4/3)(x+1); Foci: (-11, 2) and (9, 2) ; Vertices: (7, 2) and (-5, -2)
B
y-2 = ±(4/3)(x+1); Foci: (-11, 2) and (9, 2) ; Vertices: (7, 2) and (-5, 2)
C
y-2 = ±(4/3)(x+1); Foci: (-11, 2) and (9, 2) ; Vertices: (7, 2) and (5, 2)
D
y-2 = ±(4/3)(x+1); Foci: (-11, 2) and (9, 2) ; Vertices: (-7, 2) and (5, 2)