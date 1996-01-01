4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the quotient and indicate the remainder, r(x), if long division would be performed on the following.
(x4 + 13x3 + 37x2 - 26x - 40) ÷ (x2 + 7x - 9)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x2 + 6x + 4 - 4/(x2 + 7x - 9)
B
x2 + 6x - 4 - 4/(x2 + 7x - 9)
C
x2 - 6x + 4 - 4/(x2 + 7x - 9)
D
x2 - 6x - 4 - 4/(x2 + 7x - 9)