2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the graph for the given function f and g in the same rectangular system and state the relation between both graphs.
f(x) = 3x3, g(x) = 3x3 - 7
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The graph of g is the same as the graph of f shifted 7 units upwards.
B
The graph of g is the same as the graph of f shifted 7 units downwards.
C
The graph of g is the same as the graph of f shifted 7 units to the left.
D
The graph of g is the same as the graph of f shifted 7 units to the right.