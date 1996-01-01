4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find out whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value without graphing it. Determine the minimum or maximum value and the point where it occurs. Also, find out the domain and range of the function. f(x) = -4x2+24x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Maximum value = 3 at x = 36; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 3]
B
Maximum value = 36 at x = 3; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 36]
C
Minimum value = 3 at x = 36; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: [3, ∞)
D
Minimum value = 36 at x = 3; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: [36, ∞)