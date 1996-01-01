4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
80PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function, determine all the complex zeros. Write the answer in exact form.
f(x) = x4 - 8x3 + 14x2
For the following polynomial function, determine all the complex zeros. Write the answer in exact form.
f(x) = x4 - 8x3 + 14x2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0(multiplicity 3) and 4 - √2
B
0(multiplicity 2), 4 - √2 and 4 + √2
C
0(multiplicity 2) and 4 + √2(multiplicity 2)
D
0(multiplicity 2) and 4 - √2(multiplicity 2)