3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given functions, find (f ◦ g)(x) and the domain of the resulting composite function if f(x) = (2x- 1)(x + 5) and g(x) = 3/x.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
27/x2 + 18/x - 5; (- ∞, 0)∪(0, ∞)
B
18/x2 + 33/x - 5; (- ∞, 0)
C
18/x2 - 33/x - 5; (0, ∞)
D
18/x2 + 27/x - 5; (- ∞, 0)∪(0, ∞)