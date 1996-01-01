1. Equations & Inequalities
Intro to Quadratic Equations
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following function's graph by first solving for its x-intercepts and then matching it with the given graphs.
y = (x -3)2 -9
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x-intercepts 0, 6
B
x-intercepts 0, -6
C
x-intercepts 0, -6
D
No x-intercepts as it does not touch or intersect the x-axis.