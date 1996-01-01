3. Functions
Function Composition
3. Functions Function Composition
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √(x+12) and g(x) = 14/x. Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √(x+12) and g(x) = 14/x. Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(g∘ƒ)(x) = √[(14+12x)/x], Domain of g∘ƒ is (-∞ , -7/6] ⋃ (0, ∞)
B
(g∘ƒ)(x) = √[(14 +12x)/x], Domain of g∘ƒ is (-∞ , -7/6) ⋃ (0, ∞)
C
(g∘ƒ)(x) = 14/√(x +12), Domain of g∘ƒ is (-12, ∞)
D
(g∘ƒ)(x) = 14/√(x +12), Domain of g∘ƒ is [-12, ∞)