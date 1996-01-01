7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Inequalities
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Express the following statements as a system of inequalities in two variables and using one cartesian coordinate system, graph the solution set.
"y added to x yields a sum that is no more than five.
y is no less than the square of x decreased by 9."
