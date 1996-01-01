6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions Logarithmic Functions
95PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the graph of f(x) = log x shown and perform transformation to graph g(x) = 4 - log x. Also, identify the domain, range, and the equation of the asymptote.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertical asymptote: x = 4; Domain: (4, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
B
Vertical asymptote: x = 0; Domain: (0, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
C
Vertical asymptote: x = 0; Domain: (0, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
D
Vertical asymptote: x = -4; Domain: (-4, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)