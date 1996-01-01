4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the given statement is true or not. If it is false, then write the reason.
The multiplication of the complex number with its conjugate always gives a real number.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False