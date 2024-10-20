Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
10. Combinatorics & Probability
Probability
10. Combinatorics & Probability
Probability - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A perfectly square-shaped card is labelled 1, then the next card is labelled 2, and the next four cards are labelled accordingly. These cards are put together to form a small box with equal sides. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 2 but less than 5.
A perfectly square-shaped card is labelled 1, then the next card is labelled 2, and the next four cards are labelled accordingly. These cards are put together to form a small box with equal sides. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 2 but less than 5.