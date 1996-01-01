8. Matrices and Determinants
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
8. Matrices and Determinants Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
By using Gaussian elimination or Gauss-Jordan elimination, provide a solution for the following system of equations using matrices.
By using Gaussian elimination or Gauss-Jordan elimination, provide a solution for the following system of equations using matrices.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = -25/7; y = 2; z = -1/7; w = 1/7
B
x = 25/7; y = 2; z = -1/7; w = 1/7
C
x = -25/7; y = 2; z = 1/7; w = 1/7
D
x = -25/7; y = 2; z = -1/7; w = -1/7