6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions Properties of Logarithms
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Verify if the given equation is true. Make the necessary changes to support the conclusion and amend the equation to make it true if the statement given is false.
log13 169 / log13 13 = log13 169 - log13 13
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False; correct statement should be: log13 169/log13 13 = log13 169