1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator. (g - 7)/4g + 7 = (g + 10)/2g
Solve the equation and indicate the value that makes the denominator zero.
A
g = 1, g ≠ 0
B
g = 3, g ≠ - 1
C
g = 1/7, g ≠ 0
D
g = 13, g ≠ - 1