Multiplying Polynomials
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the given expression is a polynomial. If it is a polynomial, indicate its degree and classify by the number of terms (monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these).
22m3n5 + 5m6n8 + 13n7 + 5n4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Polynomial; degree: 8; trinomial
B
Polynomial; degree: 8; none of these
C
Polynomial; degree: 14; none of these
D
Not a polynomial