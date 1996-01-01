7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Linear Programming
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given objective function, find the maximum value subject to the constraints. (Hint: first graph the region enclosed by the constraints.)
Function: z = 6x + 13y
Constraints:
2x+3y ≥ 9
3x+2y ≤ 13
y ≤ x
y ≥ 0
x ≥ 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
34.2
B
43.2
C
49.4
D
44.9