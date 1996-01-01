7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Let x stand in for one number, and y for the other. Create a system of equations based on the information given below. Find the numbers by solving the system.
The result of addition of first number and the other number is 14. The product of two numbers is 48.
Let x stand in for one number, and y for the other. Create a system of equations based on the information given below. Find the numbers by solving the system.
The result of addition of first number and the other number is 14. The product of two numbers is 48.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The two numbers are 6 and 8.
B
The two numbers are 12 and 4.
C
The two numbers are 10 and 4.
D
The two numbers are 24 and 2.