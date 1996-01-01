0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
0. Review of Algebra Exponents
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following sets, find C ∪ D, and indicate if C and D are disjoint sets:
U = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
C = {37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 47}
D = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 45, 47}; C and D are disjoint sets
B
{34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 41, 43, 45, 47}
C
{34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 45, 47}
D
{34, 35, 36, 37, 39}; C and D are disjoint sets