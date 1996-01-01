6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
114PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the inverse of f(x) = e2x -15. Also, provide the domain and range of the inverse.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f-1(x) = [(lnx) +15]/2; Domain: (0, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
B
f-1(x) = [(lnx) -15]/2; Domain: (0, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
C
f-1(x) = [(lnx) +15]/2; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (0, ∞)
D
f-1(x) = [(lnx) -15]/2; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (0, ∞)