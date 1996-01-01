4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the quotient and indicate the remainder, r(x), if long division would be performed on the following.
(3x3 + 31x2 + 43x + 58) ÷ (x + 9)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3x2 + 13x + 7 - 5/(x + 9)
B
3x2 + 4x - 7 - 3/(x + 9)
C
3x2 + 4x + 7 - 5/(x + 9)
D
3x2 + 13x - 7 - 3/(x + 9)