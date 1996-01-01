1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities Linear Equations
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator: 6/x = 8/3x + 4
Solve the equation and indicate the value that makes the denominator zero.
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator: 6/x = 8/3x + 4
Solve the equation and indicate the value that makes the denominator zero.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = 5/6, x ≠ 0
B
x = 2/3, x ≠ 0
C
x = 6/5, x ≠ 1
D
x = 3/2, x ≠ 1