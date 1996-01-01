6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
97PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the following function by graphing first its parent function, f(x) = log x, and performing transformation. Determine its vertical asymptote, domain, and range: g(x) = (1/4)log x
Vertical asymptote: x = 0; Domain: (0, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
Vertical asymptote: x = 0; Domain: (0, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
Vertical asymptote: x = 4; Domain: (4, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
Vertical asymptote: x = -4; Domain: (0, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)