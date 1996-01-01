10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: 17, 9, 1, -7,...
Then, use the equation to determine the 25th term of the sequence.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
an = 17 + 8n, a25 = 217
B
an = 25 + 8n, a25 = 225
C
an = 17 - 8n, a25 = -183
D
an = 25 - 8n, a25 = -175